​​​Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne extends Glasgow Warriors try-scoring record to 56 v Leicester Tigers

George Horne on the ball for Glasgow Warriors during their 43-19 win at home to Leicester Tigers at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

​​Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne followed up becoming Glasgow Warriors’ leading try-scorer of all time at home to Johannesburg’s Lions seven days prior with another score hosting Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old overtook Daniel van der Merwe’s tally of 54 tries for the Glaswegians during their 42-0 United Rugby Championship win against the South Africans at the end of March and he added a 56th as they beat the English outfit 43-19 in the last 16 of the European Rugby Champions’ Cup at the weekend to set up a quarter-final away to Leinster this Friday.

Dundee-born Horne’s 51st-minute try against Leicester at Scotstoun Stadium was accompanied by others from Henco Venter and Sione Vailanu at the double and Adam Hastings, with Hastings adding five conversions and a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touching down for their visitors with tries were Olly Cracknell, Solomone Kata and Hanro Liebenberg, with Handre Pollard kicking two conversions.

Horne, capped 36 times for Scotland since 2018, was already defending URC champions Warriors’ leading try-scorer ever in European competition prior to claiming their scoring record outright, notching up 499 points in 133 appearances.

The No 9, at Warriors since 2015, has committed himself to the club for at least a further two seasons after agreeing a new contract, saying: “I’m massively proud to represent this club.

“I love coming into training every day. We’ve got a great group of boys here, and everyone around the club makes it a great place to be. I can’t wait to be here for another couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly proud to have reached the all-time try record, but we don’t play rugby for individual accolades – it’s all about the team, and getting that taste of success in Pretoria last year has given me and the rest of the guys a real hunger to go out and do it again.

“We’re all desperate to get that winning feeling back at Scotstoun again. We know how much hard work it took last season, but we have the players, management and backroom staff to achieve that.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “George is a great example of what it means to be a Glasgow Warrior, and he helps to drive our standards on and off the field.

“His work ethic and determination to be the best version of himself is clear for all to see, with his passion to represent this club evident each time he pulls on the jersey.

“We’re proud of what he’s achieved in a Glasgow Warriors shirt so far, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”