​Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne in running to be named as Glasgow Warriors’ player of season for fourth time

George Horne on the ball for Glasgow Warriors during their 42-0 United Rugby Championship win at home to Johannesburg’s Lions at the end of last month (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

​Former Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne is in the running to be named as Glasgow Warriors’ player of the season for a fourth time.

​The Dundee-born 29-year-old, at Warriors since 2015 and set to stay there until at least 2027 after agreeing a new contract this month, is one of six players shortlisted for the 2024/25 campaign’s McCrea Financial Services-sponsored award.

The others are prop Zander Fagerson, fly-half or centre Tom Jordan, full-back Josh McKay, winger Kyle Rowe and centre Sione Tuipulotu.

The winner, to be decided by public vote, will be announced at this year’s club awards dinner on Saturday, April 26, at the city’s Hilton hotel.

Votes can be cast online until 4pm next Wednesday at https://glasgowwarriors.org/player-of-the-season/

The current United Rugby Championship season has seen Horne, now on 56 tries for Glasgow in 134 appearances, 84 of them starts, overtake Daniel van der Merwe’s tally of 54 to set a new club record, and he’s now just one point off scoring 500 for his team, having also kicked 87 conversions and 15 penalties.

His previous wins of the award for player of the season were in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

McKay was last year’s winner.

Horne is now on 36 caps for Scotland since 2018, seven of them starts, and he’s scored eight tries for his country.