Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne named as charity Cancer Card’s first patron

Scottish rugby international George Horne at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium after being appointed as Cancer Card's first patron (Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie)

​The 28-year-old, at United Rugby Championship outfit Glasgow Warriors since 2015, said: “In the UK, sadly one in two people will get some form of cancer during their lifetime. It’s a condition that many individuals and their families have to face.

“At Glasgow Warriors, we are committed to being a force for good for our supporters and our community, and if I can help Cancer Card in the love, care and practical advice they give, then I’ll be proud to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Pirrie, chief executive officer of the Edinburgh-based charity, said: “This partnership highlights the significance of sports personalities in driving positive change within their communities and marks a key milestone for Cancer Card, a charity dedicated to providing crucial assistance to those affected by cancer.”

Horne, a member of Scotland’s squad for their upcoming Six Nations campaign starting away to Wales tomorrow, has picked up 26 caps and scored seven tries since making his debut against the USA in 2018.

At Warriors, he’s scored 42 tries in 107 appearances.

Cancer Card founder Jen Hardy added: “We’re thrilled to welcome George Horne as our first charity patron.

“His dedication to fostering positive change perfectly aligns with our mission to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.