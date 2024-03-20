​Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne relishing prospect of return to United Rugby Championship action with Glasgow Warriors

George Horne during a Scotland training session this month at Edinburgh's Oriam (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

​The 28-year-old, with Warriors since 2016, was selected for Scotland’s match-day squads for all five of their Six Nations matches, coming on as a 61st-minute replacement for Ben White during Saturday’s campaign-concluding 17-13 loss to Ireland in Dublin for his 30th cap.

Now, however, he’s hoping to make his first appearance in front of the Warrior nation since January’s 29-5 home victory over Toulon.

“It’s really exciting to be back,” Horne told the club’s website, https://glasgowwarriors.org/fanzone/horne-relishing-scotstoun-return/

“It’s been a while since we’ve played at Scotstoun, and for me personally it’s been the best part of a couple of months since I’ve had the chance to run out in front of our fans here.

“We’re all raring to go and ready to get stuck in this weekend.”

Despite this week’s visitors being 12th position in the overall standings, on 22 points from 11 fixtures, eight places and 12 points worse off than their hosts, Horne is all too aware of the threat posed by the Welsh side.

“We know that Cardiff also love to try and throw the ball around,” he said.

“They’re a team that will compete for everything.

“The breakdown area especially will be a key focus as we know that’s an area where they win a lot of turnover ball.

“We’re going to need to be at our best if we want to get the right result, but everyone can’t wait to be back out there after a great win out in Treviso last time out.

“So many guys have stepped up and made massive strides forwards this season, which is such a great thing from our squad-depth point of view.

“We must have used somewhere around 40 to 45 players already this season, with everyone earning their opportunity.

“It’s a real credit to the squad depth and rotation the coaches have put in place, and whenever you get the chance to pull on a Glasgow jersey, you know you’re expected to fill it well and give your all for the guys around you.

“It’s a testament too to how hard all the boys have worked and it’s brilliant to see guys doing so well this season.”

Horne added: “It’s been great having a lot of the boys out in Scotland camp – it’s a reflection of what we’ve been building here and the form everyone has been in this season.

“It’s a privilege to be able to pull on that Scotland jersey, but it’s also great to know that we’re all going to be coming back ready to give everything for this club over the final 14 weeks of the season.

“That starts this Friday night and we’re ready to go.”