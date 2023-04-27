Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne voted Glasgow Warriors’ player of season for third time

George Horne with his latest Glasgow Warriors player-of-the-season award at Glasgow's Hilton Hotel (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

The 27-year-old picked up that McCrea Financial Services-sponsored trophy at the United Rugby Championship club’s annual awards dinner, held at Glasgow’s Hilton hotel.

Horne, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School, took over regular kicking duties for Warriors for the first time this season, helping him become the club’s top-scorer of the current campaign with 109 points in 16 appearances.

That latest accolade follows Horne, at Warriors since 2016, agreeing a contract extension with the Glaswegians earlier this month.

“I’m really happy to re-sign,” said the 20-times-capped Scottish international, son of former Howe coach Garry Horne and younger brother of warriors skills coach Pete Horne.

“We’ve got such a great group of boys, the coaching team is getting the best out of everyone and there’s just a really good feeling around the club right now.

“I’ve been loving my rugby this year. A lot of what you see on the pitch just comes from hard work really.

“Franco’s got us working hard, the boys are buying into it and he’s giving us the freedom to express ourselves and play.

“We’ve progressed so much this season, even from the start of the season up until now. We just want to get better and better every week, and if we do that, then there’s no reason we can’t go on and challenge right at the very top.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “We’re very pleased to be able to secure George as a Glasgow Warrior for the next couple of seasons.

“His rugby intelligence is clear for all to see and he is a highly competitive athlete on the pitch.

“Moreover, he is someone for whom representing this club means a great deal and we know that he will give everything for the jersey.