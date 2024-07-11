​Ex-Howe pair George Horne and Matt Fagerson out to avoid repeat of Scotland rugby debut disaster against USA six years ago

George Horne during a Scotland training session this month at Edinburgh's Oriam (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

​Former Howe of Fife players Jamie Ritchie, George Horne and Matt Fagerson all made their international debuts during Scotland’s summer tour of 2018, but only one got off to a winning start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Edinburgh blindside flanker Ritchie, 27, picked up his first cap agaist Canada in Edmonton in June of that year, playing for the full 80 minutes of a 48-10 victory against their hosts.

Things didn’t go so well for scrum-half Horne, 29, and No 8 Fagerson, 25, when the Glasgow Warriors pair made their international bows against the USA in Houston a week later, however, as a side captained by Stuart Hogg and also featuring Horne’s elder brother Peter, now an assistant coach with Scotland, lost out 30-29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the Scots’ only loss to the Americans ever and their hosts’ first victory against a top-tier team since 1924.

Ritchie is now on 49 caps, Horne on 30 and Fagerson on 45.

Horne – taken on off just after the hour mark, along with Fagerson – can still recall that inauspicious inaugural international outing all too well and is determined to avoid a repeat performance in Washington DC this Friday, telling the Times this week: “I certainly do remember that. It was not the ideal start.

“You have the dream of winning your first cap alongside your brother and you achieve that, but the, as a competitive bunch, losing the game just totally spoiled the occasion.

“There are a few of us who are survivors from that tour who lost that game and we’re desperate to put that wrong right this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That whole experience is a reminder of the need to be razor-sharp in everything we’re doing.

“The USA have a lot of good individual players who can cause us a lot of trouble.

“If we’re not in the right place and don’t put on our best performance, they are more than capable of beating us.”

Kick-off tomorrow is at 11.30pm.

See also …