Ex-Howe scrum-half George Horne thanks Scotland fans for encouragement during 27-26 Six Nations win in Wales
Head coach Gregor Townsend’s team, featuring fellow former Howe players Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson, ran up a 27-0 lead shortly into the second half, but by the time Horne was brought on as a 70th-minute replacement for Ben White, a Welsh comeback taking them to within a point of their visitors’ total was under way.
The Scots managed to hang on to that slender lead past the 80-minute mark to get their 2024 Six Nations campaign off to a winning start, however, and Glasgow Warrior Horne reckons they have their countrymen among a crowd of 74,500 to thank for helping them see the game out – and he’s hoping for an even bigger show of support when France come calling this Saturday.
“It was unbelievable,” said the Dundee-born 28-year-old after the match.
“The Scotland fans made such a difference and they added to what was an unbelievable atmosphere.
“It’s one of the best places to play in the world, so thanks to everyone who came down, and we’ll hopefully see you all again next week, and that home support is hopefully going to make the difference.”
Horne, earning his 27th cap, was delighted to see Scotland get their tournament off to a winning beginning, saying: “It was a bit of a relief to get over the line after a hell of a comeback from Wales.
“We were just delighted to get the win. We’d not won here in a long, long time, so to finally get over the line feels great.
“It’s a great start to the Six Nations, so we’re all pretty happy.”
Flanker Ritchie, 27, also previously at St Andrews’ Madras club, played for the first hour of the weekend’s win to claim his 47th cap and No 8 Fagerson, 25, was on for the full 80 minutes for his 41st.
Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries for Scotland and fellow South African Pierre Schoeman got their other, with captain Finn Russell converting all three and also kicking two penalties.
Saturday’s game against the French, beaten 38-17 by Ireland last Friday, kicks off at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at 2.15pm.