Ex-Kirkcaldy rugby ace finally gets Scotland cap - 35 years after international

Kirkcaldy-born Anderson, 55, a former tighthead-prop, played for Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Murrayfield on December 5, 1998, when they defeated Spain 85-3.

But – although Anderson said that receiving a cap for this outing was his “ultimate ambition” as he had been following and playing rugby since he was a kid – it never happened.

That was until this week’s outcome which has seen the original verdict reversed 25 years later after a decision made by the Scottish Rugby Union Custodian Board announced on Tuesday by its president Colin Rigby.

SCOTLAND TRAINING FOR GAME AGAINST SPAIN WILLIE ANDERSON. 04/12/1998

Rigby said: “Those individuals who wore the thistle with pride and distinction, whether in Services or Victory internationals during and after the Second World War, or who played under the label of a ‘Scotland XV’ against other nations, will now join the fabled ranks of the 1,140 other men to have been capped by Scotland since 1871.

“Given this year marks the 150th anniversary of the formation of the Union, we wanted to look afresh at our history and recognise the rich and enduring contribution those players have made to our game.

“Awarding a cap retrospectively may seem purely symbolic or belated by some people, but I know from conversations with some of those players and their families what this decision will mean to them and that granting cap status will be cherished.”

Having started out playing rugby at his home town club, Kirkcaldy ace Anderson joined the Caledonia Reds side in 1996 after professionalism in the sport was introduced in Scotland.

No fewer than nine Kirkcaldy players played in the Reds team in the Heineken Cup of this era and they helped the district side win the first Scottish Inter-District Championship in the Scottish professional era in 1996–97 season.

Unfortunately the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) could not afford four district teams at this time. They disbanded Caledonia Reds and merged the district into that of the Glasgow Warriors, which was known then as Glasgow Caledonians.

Anderson was one of the lucky players that was taken on by the Glasgow side in 1998.

Internationally, Anderson had 11 eleven appearances at Scotland 'A' and that test appearance against Spain in World Cup qualification.

Then Scotland head coach Jim Telfer said of Anderson's call up for the Spain match: "Willie has been performing very well for Glasgow Caledonians this season and we want to give him a shot at this level to see how he does. Hopefully, this will be a stern test.”