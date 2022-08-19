Excitement builds at Howe of Fife as lotto jackpot is won!
Excitement is building at Howe of Fife as the rugby season approaches – and there was excitement too as the club’s lotto jackpot was finally won!
The lucky winner of £4250 was lsabel Poole, of Cupar. Her winnings were handed over by the club president Gordon Thomson.
On the rugby field pre-season training is in full swing at Duffus for all seniors and age grades, while the minis will return next week.
The senior men have already had a pre-season win, defeating National 1 side Aberdeen Grammar 27-19. And they go again this Saturday, at Duffus, against another National 1 side Highland RFC, with a 2pm kick off.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife Flyers add fifth Scandinavian import to new look roster
-
2
Kirkcaldy Kestrels: Trio of former Fife Flyers take the helm after coach steps down
-
3
Fife Flyers: All the signings so far for the 2022-23 ice hockey season
-
4
Fife Flyers add new forward with Scottish roots to 2022-23 roster
-
5
Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray calls for weekend win over Hamilton
The Howe Harlequins were out the blocks first winning the Dundee 7s and then Strathmore 10s last week.
The season kicks off for the youths this weekend, home and away to North Berwick.
The new season kicks off for Howe senior rugby on September 3 and 4.