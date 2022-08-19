News you can trust since 1871
Excitement builds at Howe of Fife as lotto jackpot is won!

Excitement is building at Howe of Fife as the rugby season approaches – and there was excitement too as the club’s lotto jackpot was finally won!

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:07 pm
Howe of Fife Club president Gordon Thomson presents the cheque to lotto winner Isabel Poole, watched by senior player Jake Douglas.
The lucky winner of £4250 was lsabel Poole, of Cupar. Her winnings were handed over by the club president Gordon Thomson.

On the rugby field pre-season training is in full swing at Duffus for all seniors and age grades, while the minis will return next week.

The senior men have already had a pre-season win, defeating National 1 side Aberdeen Grammar 27-19. And they go again this Saturday, at Duffus, against another National 1 side Highland RFC, with a 2pm kick off.

The Howe Harlequins were out the blocks first winning the Dundee 7s and then Strathmore 10s last week.

The season kicks off for the youths this weekend, home and away to North Berwick.

The new season kicks off for Howe senior rugby on September 3 and 4.

