Extra seats on Fife trains for rugby fans heading Scotland game at Murrayfield

Saturday’s game kicks-off at 4:45pm, and ScotRail has said train services into the city will be busy. To help fans travel to and from the match, it is is adding more seats to trains on routes in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day, including between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife.Fans are being urged to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly on their journey home, due to limited access at Haymarket station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building. The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half. Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue, or postponing their travel home until later in the evening. Edinburgh Trams operate a frequent service between the stadium’; entrance and St Andrew Square tram stop - a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley. Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We are looking forward to helping fans travel to Murrayfield to watch Scotland take on England this weekend, and we’ll be doing all we can to make their journey a seamless one. To support the event, we’re adding more seats to trains to and from Edinburgh throughout the day, but customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy. “