Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft during Saturday's draw with Falkirk (Pics Alan Murray)

Despite watching his team achieve a thrilling 39-39 draw at Falkirk in last Saturday’s National League Cup Pool 7 opener courtesy of Fin Smith’s last gasp penalty, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft had a tinge of regret that his team didn’t tap the ball instead to go for a match winning try.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues – who had trailed 29-15 early in the second half – earned a share of the spoils via tries for Seb Evans, Rory Brown (2) and Connor Wood (2), plus two penalties and four conversions by Smith.

“The game was quite exciting for people watching but not necessarily for coaches and players!” Sanft told the Fife Free Press. "I was biting my nails right down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the boys wanted to go for a winning try, but by the time they made their decision it was too late as Falkirk had set up their defensive line, so we kicked the penalty instead from right in front of the posts.

Kirkcaldy (right) and Falkirk lock horns in scrum

"I wouldn’t have been disappointed if they’d gone for the try because we had the momentum going for us.

"It’s not a bad draw for us though as Falkirk obviously won the cup last season and were second in our league.

"We were a lot stronger than last season. We had three boys stepping up from our Colts team, three new boys in the squad who had come from outside the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"New blood and new enthusiasm always helps and keeps the motivation up.”

Kirkcaldy apply the pressure to their Sunnyside hosts

On Wood’s two-try showing after returning from a hamstring injury, Sanft said: “Connor just got the all clear last week so it was good to have him fully fit for the game and the two tries always helps.”

And on Brown’s similar two-try contribution, the head coach added: “Rory was our player of the year last season and was picked up by the Caley Reds.

"He has been a stand out player for the past year and is just continuing this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy 1st XV have no fixture this weekend as they are the ‘odd team out’ in the nine-team National League Division 2.

The Blues try to mount an attack

First-teamers Rhys Bonner, Stevie Milne and Connor Littlejohn, who missed the Falkirk tie, will be drafted into the Blues’ 2nd XV for their home league game against Rosyth Sharks this Saturday. The rest of the first team will go for a training run.