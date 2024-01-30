Quintan Sanft was proud of his team's efforts at Falkirk (Pic Michael Booth)

"It wasn’t a good week of preparation but the boys stuck it out and played really well in the first half,” Sanft told the Fife Free Press after a loss which leaves his side seventh in rugby’s National League Division 2 with 30 points from 16 games.

"We were going into the wind in the first half which is always harder but the boys held onto the ball and pretty much starved Falkirk of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Falkirk deserved the win and were probably the stronger side but I was still very pleased with our day’s work.

"I said to the guys afterwards that Falkirk are a team that are in second place and if Peebles slip up, they’ll be promoted. So to walk away with 35 points was a really good effort.

"Because the players hadn’t trained for the week and we had already secured our place in the league for next season I decided to send on a few younger boys – Owen Barker and Chris Saweres – that hadn’t played all season.

"They got on for the last 15 minutes which was good.”