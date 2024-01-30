News you can trust since 1871
Falkirk 49-35 Kirkcaldy: Despite defeat, Blues boss Quintan Sanft happy with five-try bonus point outing after horror build-up

After their pre-match preparation was severely hampered – a Tuesday night training session had been curtailed when large puddles formed after torrential rain before another shift two days later was restricted to running only – Kirkcaldy Rugby Club head coach Quintan Sanft was hugely heartened to earn a bonus point by his side scoring five tries in last Saturday’s 49-35 league defeat at high flying Falkirk.
Quintan Sanft was proud of his team's efforts at Falkirk (Pic Michael Booth)Quintan Sanft was proud of his team's efforts at Falkirk (Pic Michael Booth)
"It wasn’t a good week of preparation but the boys stuck it out and played really well in the first half,” Sanft told the Fife Free Press after a loss which leaves his side seventh in rugby’s National League Division 2 with 30 points from 16 games.

"We were going into the wind in the first half which is always harder but the boys held onto the ball and pretty much starved Falkirk of possession.

"Falkirk deserved the win and were probably the stronger side but I was still very pleased with our day’s work.

"I said to the guys afterwards that Falkirk are a team that are in second place and if Peebles slip up, they’ll be promoted. So to walk away with 35 points was a really good effort.

"Because the players hadn’t trained for the week and we had already secured our place in the league for next season I decided to send on a few younger boys – Owen Barker and Chris Saweres – that hadn’t played all season.

"They got on for the last 15 minutes which was good.”

The Blues have no competitive fixture until a home league game against Peebles on Saturday, February 17.

