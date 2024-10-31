​Fife rugby clubs join in tributes to fundraiser Ken Macaulay following his death at age of 67

Ken Macaulay, centre right, at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

​Fife’s rugby clubs have joined in the tributes being paid to one-off Scottish international Ken Macaulay following his death on Sunday, one day after completing a 1,020-mile charity cycle ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 67-year-old started and finished his near-three-week tour of all 76 Scottish rugby clubs he played at as a lock for Gala, North Berwick and Edinburgh’s Heriot’s in his younger days at the Maroons’ Netherdale ground.

Macaulay set off from Galashiels on Saturday, October 5, and returned there at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That nationwide ride, taking in Howe of Fife and Madras, was in aid of Prostate Scotland, Murrayfield Injured Players’ Foundation, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

It was prompted by talking to fellow ex-players at a retrospective capping ceremony at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in February.

Macaulay, latterly living on Great Bernera in the Outer Hebrides, was among 26 recipients of belated caps that day and 75 all together.

His ride has raised almost £18,000 so far and donations can still be made at donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kens-retrospective-challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Cupar club said: “Howe wish to pay their respects to Ken Macaulay, who visited the club three weeks ago when Crusaders were playing Strathmore.”

The St Andrews club added: “Everyone at Madras Rugby Club is absolutely devastated to hear of the sad passing of Ken Macaulay, just one day after completing his incredible bike ride around 76 Scottish rugby clubs, raising a large amount of funds for various charities.

“We were so fortunate to be one of his chosen clubs and were honoured to share a little snippet of his journey with him.

“All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”