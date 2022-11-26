The Blues game against Boroughmuir at Meggatland was halted before the end of the first half after the official was injured.

The Fife club tweeted its best wishes to her for a speedy recovery.

The National Division Two game had seen Kirkcaldy build a 15-9 lead. The game also saw two yellow cards dished out.

Kirkcaldy Rugby announced on social media: “Match abandoned. Injury to the referee. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.”