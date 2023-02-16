Fifer Alex Samuel signs new deal with rugby’s Glasgow Warriors

Alex Samuel taking part in a Glasgow Warriors training session in January (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

The St Andrews-born second-rower is in his first season as a professional with the United Rugby Championship club, having made his debut for them in a 37-0 win over Italy’s Benetton at their Scotstoun Stadium home ground in October.

Previously at his home-town club Madras College Former Pupils, the 20-year-old graduated from the Scottish Rugby Academy last summer, agreeing a contract ahead of the current season, and he’s made five appearances so far for the Glaswegians.

Samuel is a former captain of Scotland’s under-20 side and was invited to train with the senior Scotland squad as an apprentice during 2021’s Six Nations.

He’s also played for Fosroc Super6 side Ayrshire Bulls, in 2021 and 2022, linking up with then coach Pete Horne, formerly at Howe of Fife.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting stuck in to my first year as a professional,” Samue, a former pupil of St Leonards School in St Andrews, told his club’s website.

“Being involved in the matchday 23 on a few occasions has been a massive boost for me, and now I just want to push on and try to become a regular in that matchday squad.

“My debut is a memory I’m going to remember forever, although I also remember being more nervous than I’ve ever been for a match in my life.

“As soon as the game started, though, it was just class. The feeling of the crowd at Scotstoun roaring us on was just something else.

“I’ve also really enjoyed learning from the senior pros here. Guys like Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Jean-Pierre du Preez and Lewis Bean have really helped me a lot this year, and to have team-mates of their calibre to learn from is absolutely brilliant for me.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “We’ve been impressed with Alex’s attitude and willingness to learn across the season so far.

“He earned his professional debut through his hard work on the training field, fully committing himself to what we’re building here.