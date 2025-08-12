Five new signings at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club ahead of 2025-2026 league season

Harris McLeod forges forward when playing for Kirkcaldy against Falkirk in March 2022 (Pic by Michael Booth)

After a season playing in the United States, Harris McLeod has rejoined Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, becoming the Blues’ fifth summer signing.

The Beveridge Park club posted online: “We’re thrilled to welcome Harris McLeod back to the Blues!

"After a season across the pond in Chicago, Harris returns to familiar territory, ready to make an impact.

"A former Scotland U20 international and Glasgow Academy player, Harris brings proven talent and top-level experience to our squad.

"No stranger to the Blues jersey, having been capped previously, he knows what it takes to compete at this level.

"We can’t wait to see Harris back in action, driving the team forward this season.

"Welcome home, Harris!”

McLeod joins fellow new arrivals Aidan Reddick, Danny Jennings, Kye Pickard and Joshua Jesse-James Fidler at Kirkcaldy.

Quintan Sanft’s team are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025-2026 season in Arnold Clark National League Division 2.

In their opening pre-season friendly match this summer, Kirkcaldy were defeated 43-34 at Preston Lodge on August 2.

A tough battle at Pennypit Park against a physical Preston Lodge side saw Sanft’s men enjoy a strong opening 40 minutes which gave them a half-time lead.

But a second half surge from the home side saw them edge ahead and take the win.

Kirkcaldy’s 2025-2026 league opener is at Dundee on Saturday, August 30 in a 3pm kick-off.