Former Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie named top for turnovers in United Rugby Championship
Ex-Scotland captain Ritchie’s 22 turnovers for Edinburgh over the course of the regular season earned him that accolade, following on from being named as his club’s player of the year and their last player of the month for April.
The 27-year-old was four turnovers clear at the top of the leaderboard for winning back possession, runner-up Shamus Hurley-Langton, finishing on 18 for Irish outfit Connacht.
Johannes Pretorius took third place with 17 for Johannesburg’s Lions.
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt praised Ritchie as a worthy winner of that award, saying: “Jamie has been outstanding for us all season
“His dedication to his defensive work is phenomenal, and his ability to win those crucial turnovers has been a major factor in many of our victories.
“We’re delighted to see him recognised for his efforts with this URC award.
“He’s a real competitor, and his ability to turn defence into attack has been a game-changer for us on numerous occasions.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have him at Edinburgh.”
Edinburgh’s season is now over following their 31-6 loss away to Benetton in Treviso in Italy.
They needed to beat the Italians to guarantee a play-off place but came up short, and the bonus point picked up by Lions during their 29-24 loss away to fellow South Africans Stormers in Cape Town left in tenth place, two outwith the cut-off point for the quarter-finals.