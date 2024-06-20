Former Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne hopeful Glasgow Warriors can end near-six-year losing streak in South Africa
Warriors haven’t won away to South African opposition since they beat Bloemfontein’s Cheetahs 52-24 in September 2018 but Horne is confident they can bounce back from a 29-17 loss to the same opposition at the same stadium at the end of April to claim what would be only their second league title ever and first since 2015.
The 29-year-old’s team booked their place in this weekend’s final by seeing off Munster 17-10 away in their semi-final on Saturday gone and he’s hoping for another winning performance versus Bulls.
“I think we showed a different side to us to what people are maybe used to seeing,” said Horne, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School.
“We knew Munster were going to be a tough team to crack, so playing too much with the ball in our own half was not going to benefit us.
“It was a fairly mature performance from us. We got out of our own half fairly well and without the ball it was a massive shift.
“They threw everything at us, as we knew they would, and we stood up to it well.
“The forward pack were outstanding again, so we were just delighted to again defend so well and manage to sneak the win. It gives us confidence.
“In knockout rugby, we’ve had to adapt our game-plan and be a little bit more pragmatic maybe, but we still showed what we’re all about in transition. With the two tries we scored, we showed we’ve still got that attacking threat when we get the chance.
“Playing these big games against the best teams, you’ve got to find a way to win and it’s good we’ve been able to do that these last two weeks.”
Saturday’s final kicks off at 5pm.