Four Fife clubs to host Tartan Touch rugby sessions this summer

Former Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie taking part in a Tartan Touch session at Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews in June 2023 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Four Fife rugby clubs are among 56 hosting Tartan Touch sessions intended to boost interest in the sport this summer.

Running from next month into July at clubs including Kirkcaldy, Howe of Fife, Madras and Dunfermline, the sessions introduce newcomers to a simplified, low-contact version of rugby in the hope that they’ll then go on to take up the sport.

They’re open to prospective players of all genders, ability levels and ages, from primary school pupils to pensioners, wanting to get fitter, and past players contemplating a return to the sport after time out are welcome too.

First launched in 2017 at 20 hubs – including Stitling County and Linlithgow – the programme has attracted a total turnout of more than 6,000 over the years.

Chris Pacey, the initiative’s regional lead manager for Caledonia, said: “Tartan Touch continues to be an excellent programme that offers clubs a platform to connect with their local communities and gives an opportunity to people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to take part in a really enjoyable form of the game.

“It also allows participants to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of playing rugby at their local community club during the summer months.

“We’re very excited to see Tartan Touch kicking off in May across the country.”

Kirkcaldy’s sessions will be held every Thursday at 7pm at Beveridge Park from May 1 for ten weeks.

Howe’s are every Friday at the same time from May 9 for eight weeks at Cupar’s Duffus Park.

Sessions at Madras in St Andrews will run on Wednesdays at 6pm for seven weeks from May 7.

Dunfermline’s will be on Fridays at 7pm for eight weeks from May 2 at Calaiswood Crescent.

For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tartantouch/