​Fourth loss on spin for Howe Crusaders

Howe Crusaders losing 45-25 at home to Blairgowrie at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Kevin Murphy-Steele)

​Howe Crusaders were hit by their fourth defeat on the bounce at home to Blairgowrie on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was also the Cupar club’s fourth loss in their five games so far this rugby season, leaking more than 30 points in all of them, and it leaves them seventh in Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1’s Midlands conference, with eight points to their name.

Life a division up from last term isn’t about to get any easier either as next up is a trip to table-toppers Perthshire this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and their hosts go into that game on 19 points from five fixtures, three points clear of second-placed Hillfoots and six places and 11 points better off than their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Howe’s seconds, cheered on by a large home crowd, that got things going at Duffus Park at the weekend, scrum-half Ellis Anderson slotting a penalty with three minutes on the clock.

That was followed in a flash by a try by left-winger Ed Wade a minute later.

Blairgowrie then started to move the ball up the middle of the pitch in determined fashion, however, sending a warning to Howe that they might not be allowed to carry on as they started.

That passage of play paid off for the Angus outfit and they scored two quick tries, followed by another on 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crusaders then struck back, with No 8 David Arnott finishing off a fine move.

Blairgowrie had the last word in the first half with another score before the break to take the interval score to 13-26 in their favour.

The second half began with a quick score for Blairgowrie, but there then followed a sustained period of dominance for the Crusaders as they scored two tries via full-back Brandon Seath, followed by one for openside flanker Simon McGarry, with Anderson adding a conversion.

That took the score to 31-25 to Blairgowrie but that was as close as the Crusaders got to catching them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having the better territory and possession in the second half, they could not stop their visitors running in two late breakaway tries to take them 20 points clear by the final whistle.

Howe’s firsts were out of action on Saturday as their planned Arnold Clark National League Division 2 fixture away to Glasgow High Kelvinside was called off due to the storm hitting Scotland at the time.

They host Dundee this Saturday and that’s a 3pm kick-off, preceded by a past captains and presidents’ lunch.

Howe go into that game second to bottom of the table, on eight points from four fixtures, with their visitors one place and two points better off, having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A division down from the Crusaders, both Madras and Glenrothes are on the road this Saturday, to Crieff and Strathearn and to Strathmore’s seconds respectively, also with kick-offs at 3pm.

The St Andrews outfit are currently second in their table, on 15 points from four fixtures, with the Glens bottom, on two from three, and Kirkcaldy’s seconds sixth, on five from five.