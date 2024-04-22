Glenrothes Rugby Club end season with 55-7 win over Dunfermline 2nd XV in memory of Ross McGhie
The minute’s silence in memory of their team-mate at Carleton Park on Saturday was followed by Glens winning 55-7 to end the season third in Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 on 42 points from 12 matches.
The hosts’ opening try quickly arrived when Jack Bousie broke into the Dunfermline 22m area and offloaded at the perfect time to Damien Peacock, who crashed over the goal line to score under the posts. Harry Grieve converted for 7-0.
The Glens moved further ahead with possibly their best try of the season, Ross Davidson sprinting down the left wing to score after a great move started by Kobi Meldrum.
After fine set-up play by Peacock and Lee Gartshore, Rohan Azim then danced in for the third try, converted by Grieve.
Tommy Reilly barged his way through the defence for Glens’ bonus point try, before rare defensive frailty from the home team allowed Dunfermline seconds in to score a converted try.
A fifth Glenrothes try arrived before the interval, Meldrum forcing his way over after Azim had initially been denied. Grieve’s conversion made the half-time score 31-7.
A brilliant individual try by Meldrum further strengthened the Glens’ advantage, with Grieve drop kicking the conversion as he had a problem with his kicking tee.
Ex-Glens player Scott Herd, playing at hooker for the visitors, was forced from the field with a leg injury, resulting in uncontested scrums for the remainder of the game.
Further Glenrothes scores for Darien Kerr – again converted via a Grieve drop kick - Russell Grieve and a brilliant individual try by Florin Radu after running from halfway line, completed the rout.
This was an excellent Glens’ display, with forwards and backs all outplaying their opponents and sharing the tries. The man of the match award was dedicated to Ross McGhie.
