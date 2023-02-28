Glenrothes on the attack during Saturday's loss to Blairgowrie (Pic by Kevin Murphy-Steele)

But the home team scored probably their best try of the season early on, Cooper Mckinlay rounding his opposite number and wrong footing the full back before crossing the goal line. Shaun Gray converted for 7-0.

After Gray then uncharacteristically knocked on, Blairgowrie won the scrum and moved the ball right with the winger scoring in the corner, conversion missed.

Glenrothes went 14-5 up when, following Scott Cairns’ quick tap, man-of-the-match Jack Bousie dived through for a try which Gray converted.

Glens in action against third-placed visitors (Pic by Kevin Murphy-Steele)

The visitors then won a Glenrothes scrum 10m from the goal line before the scrum half nipped in to score under the posts. The conversion was a formality.

A Blairgowie offside offence then saw a yellow card issued before Gray popped over the penalty to make it 17-12 at the interval.

Into the second half and the visitors got a massive piece of luck when Darien Kerr misfielded a through kick which appeared to go backwards, but the referee judged it to be a knock on.

Glens were rattled by this and quickly conceded two penalties, with captain Rhys Bryce being yellow carded for a high tackle at the second.

Blairgowrie player is stopped (Pic by Kevin Murphy-Steele)

Then a third penalty was awarded and the visiting scrum half reacted quickly, tapped to himself and forced his way over the line. The conversion was successful for 17-19.

The Reds then retook the lead with Gray’s fourth successful kick, but Blairgowrie hit back with 10 minutes remaining when their front player sprinted up the wing untouched to grab a try scoring bonus, conversion missed.

Things went from bad to worse for the home team with two more late tries scored by Blairgowrie, one of which was converted. After poor tackling, the visiting centre strolled in from the Glen’s 10m line, before the scrum half completed his hat-trick by running in from halfway.

Glenrothes, seventh with 26 points from 14 games, travel to Dundee Uni Medics on league duty this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Glenrothes try to escape Blairgowrie clutches (Pic by Kevin Murphy-Steele)

Lineout battle (Pic by Kevin Murphy-Steele)