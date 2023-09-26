Glens' man-of-the-match Cooper McKinlay outpaces the Dundee Medics defence (Pic courtesy of Glenrothes Rugby Club)

The visitors were short of front row forwards so the game was played with unopposed scrums throughout.

Derek Mitchell soon ran down the right wing before going behind the posts and touching down. Rhys Brown converted.

Darien Kerr then set up Mihai Banu who skipped past the last defender and scored to the left of the posts. The conversion was missed.

One of Russell Grieve’s Exocet-like tackles led to the third try as the ball was dislodged in contact and fly hacked by Cooper McKinlay, who recovered the ball and ran in to score near the posts. Brown converted.

The fourth, bonus point try, came when Grieve scored after an excellent team move, Brown again converting.

Shaun Gray – back after changing his mind about retiring – then fed Grieve who ran in for his second try. Brown slotted his fourth conversion to make it 33-0 at half-time.

Jack Bousie was soon tackled close to the line but Damien Peacock picked up and Bousie took the offload to crash over in the corner.

Try seven came pretty much from the restart, Lee Gartshore running 70m before selling a dummy to the full-back and touching down to the right of the posts. Unfortunately for Gartshore, as he scored a defender caught him and he suffered a nasty gash to his forehead which required nine stitches after the game.

McKinlay was next on the scoresheet, Banu hitting the line at pace and then offloading to the young centre to touch down in the corner.

With Brown being given a well earned rest, Gray took on kicking duties and converted from a wide position.

Kerr intercepted a pass and ran the length of the park for try number nine, again converted by Gray.

A yellow card for Banu, issued for a tackle that the referee deemed high, did not slow the Glens down. Gray glided through the defence to score by the posts and then convert his try.

The Medics also received a yellow card for a mistimed tackle on Heath and while they managed to repulse this attack there was still time for Glenrothes to score one more try.

Twice Glens players were held up over the goal line and after the second drop kick the ball was moved to about 10m from the goal line. Kobi Meldrum threw an outrageous dummy and darted in to make the final score 69-0.

With 11 tries and the opposition scoreless, coach Cosmin Popescu was understandably pleased with the way Glens applied their game plan.

Man-of-the-match was Cooper McKinlay but there were numerous contenders for this accolade.

This Saturday sees Glens travel to Alloa, kick-off 3pm, and they will face a team likely to field a strong forward pack.