Glenrothes ace Robbie Westwood was man of the match in the comfortable home success over Aberfeldy

The entire game at Carleton Park was played with uncontested scrums, with the Reds’ Jamie Barclay soon scoring the opening try which was converted by Damien Kerr.

Then, after a driving Glenrothes maul, hooker Kobi Meldrum went over and Kerr again converted for 14-0.

Aberfeldy hit back with an unconverted try, but Damien Peacock soon powered over at the other end and Kerr’s boot did the rest for 21-5.

Although a converted try then reduced the visitors’ leeway to nine points, Glens were 28-12 up at half-time as Matt Clowes barged over and Kerr once again did the needful with the dead ball.

Into the second half and Scott Cairns passed to Clowes who galloped down the left wing to score. Harry Grieve, making his senior debut, had replaced Kerr at 10 and followed his example with a well taken conversion.

Glens’ sixth try for Peacock was converted by Grieve, before another period of pressure for the home team was rewarded when Gartshore went over and Grieve added the extras for 49-12.

Aberfeldy kept battling away and a converted try brought them seven points closer, before normal service was resumed when Daryl Warrender went over after a rampaging run and Grieve slotted his fourth conversion for 56-19.

Cosmin Popescu’s side continued to dominate proceedings and scored another try when Gartshore charged home. Grieve’s conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Glenrothes final, tenth, try of the afternoon came from another good break by Warrender. When he was tackled the ball was moved quickly left with Florin Radu rising to take a high pass and going very close before being stopped.

But Gartshore was on hand to scoop up the ball and drive over from close range for his hat-trick. Grieve’s conversion attempt came back off the crossbar to close out the scoring at 66-19.