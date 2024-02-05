Glenrothes Rugby Club squad in their new jerseys from sponsors Scot Agri, whose representative Dave Bousie is pictured second from the right in the back row (Submitted pic)

The Glens got off to a flying start, forcing Madras take a goal line drop out which Lee Gartshore fielded and charged back to the visitors’ goal line. As he was brought down under the posts, the referee awarded the opening try.

From the touchline it was impossible to see who got the final touch down but the big forward certainly deserved credit for the try. Stevie Dean converted.

Try number two arrived after good pressure led Madras to stray offside at a ruck and concede a penalty. Scott Cairns took a quick tap and Kobi Meldrum took the ball close to the goal line. It was recycled and Kian Dunn pounced for a well deserved try. Dean again converted.

Dean was controlling play from the stand off berth with a series of well placed kicks and it was from one of these that the lead was extended. A raking kick to the right corner was allowed to bounce in goal and Derek Mitchell, who had chased the kick, reacted more quickly than the defence to grab the ball and touch it down.

It was a surprise when Madras opened their account after being awarded a penalty close to the Glenrothes line. They took a quick tap and scored in the corner before their hosts had organised themselves.

There was still time in the first half for Glenrothes to secure a bonus point try. Dunn won a lineout on the Madras 22m line and the ball came back to Cairns who found Dean. He made ground before being tackled but the ball was recycled and Cairns and Gartshore set up Meldrum who shrugged off would be tacklers to score. Dean’s conversion gave a half-time score of 26-5 in Glenrothes’ favour.

Playing against the elements in the second half, Glens scored again when Cairns, Dean and Cooper McKinlay combined before Ross Davidson scored a textbook try in the corner.

Madras next scored a try after the home team were marched back an extra 10m having not retreated sufficiently initially and – despite desperate attempts – they were unable to prevent a score from close quarters.

The visitors struck again after a tackle on the goal line where the attacker was able to roll over as it was made and touch down under the posts. The conversion completed the Madras scoring.

Glenrothes scored one more try as the game neared its end. They won a scrum 5m from the visitors’ line and Peacock, the third player to occupy the number eight position, picked up from the base of the scrum and ran in untouched.

Meldrum was the unlikely choice to take the conversion which he put over the bar with the help of the right hand upright for a final score of 38-17.

Man of the match Lee Gartshore featured in every phase of play and took on the captain’s mantle when Jack Bousie was forced off with a facial injury.