Glenrothes Rugby Club produce fine display in loss to leaders Howe Crusaders

Glens' try scorer Kobi Meldrum takes on Howe Crusaders (Pics by Abbie Allan)

Glenrothes Rugby Club lost 32-29 at home to leaders Howe Crusaders in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 last Saturday, writes John Goodall.

Shortly after conceding an early unconverted try, Glens were reduced to 14 players via Greg Mearns’ second red card of the season after a scuffle. Glens lost another man when Shaun Gray was yellow carded and Howe extended their lead to 10 points as they stretched the defence and scored in the left corner.

After Gray had returned, the table toppers scored their third try to lead 15-0.

Glenrothes battled manfully and a Gray drop goal – followed by a converted try from the same player – reduced the hosts’ leeway to five points.

Jack Bousie also crossed the whitewash to score last weekend

Home captain Lee Gartshore was yellow carded early in the second half after clattering into the Howe receiver when he was in the air.

The visitors then scored a converted try under the posts before Crusaders added another score when Glenrothes simply ran out of numbers to defend an attack on Howe’s left flank. One other try made it 32-10 for Crusaders.

But a good spell for Glens then followed with two Kobi Meldrum tries – the second of which was converted – bringing them closer. The home team had the final say when Jack Bousie forced his way over the line from 22m before Gray converted.

Following such a fine Glens performance, it is interesting to speculate what this squad could do with more players training together regularly.

Glens travel to Forfar this Saturday to play Strathmore 2nd XV in a 3pm kick-off.