Glenrothes man of the match Stevie Dean (right) getting a celebratory hug from team-mates after semi-final win over Alloa

The two league meetings between the teams previously this season had gone Alloa’s way so a tough match was in prospect at Carleton Park.

Glens got off to a good start via Kobi Meldrum’s 30m penalty with a little help from the right hand upright.

They extended their lead when Stevie Dean took a quick tap and strolled in untouched for the easiest try he will ever score. He then converted.

Shortly after this the lead became 15 points when Dean and Cooper McKinlay set up Ross Davidson, who powered for the line through ineffective tackling and scored in the corner.

Alloa got themselves on the scoreboard following a break which saw tacklers hanging on as an Alloa player dived over near the posts. The conversion was successful.

Glenrothes’ Dean then slotted a penalty kick beforeRoss Wiggins won clean lineout ball and the pack drove for the goal line, with Meldrum the scorer of a try which belonged to the whole pack.

McKinlay was yellow carded for handling in a ruck close to the line.

Alloa then managed to run through the gap created by McKinlay’s absence and score near the posts. The conversion gave a half-time score of 23-14 in the Glens’ favour.

Glenrothes scored a penalty shortly after the interval via Shaun Gray from close range.

Matt Clowes then powered his way over the line after the official played a couple of advantages following a Dean break down the right of the pitch. Gray converted.

Wiggins soon dived over but the score was disallowed for the Glens forwards illegally wheeling the scrum.

Alloa came back into contention with two quickly taken tries. Firstly they won lineout ball 5m from the Glens line after a 50/22 kick and moved the ball infield where their centre hit the line at pace and forced his way under the posts.

Then a chip over the Reds defence was regathered and run in for Alloa’s fourth converted try for 33-28.

The home team had other thoughts and Daryl Warrender picked the ball up at the back of a scrum and passed to Dean who put his head down and headed for the goal line to touch down near the posts. Gray converted.

Glenrothes rounded off the scoring with their sixth try a push over from 5m out with Warrender touching down. Gray’s conversion gave a final score of 47-28.

This was a comprehensive victory over traditionally tough opponents. The forwards had established their dominance early in the game and provided a ready supply of ball to the backs.

Dean’s tactically astute kicks kept Alloa pinned back for much of the game and along with his two tries earned him the man of the match accolade.