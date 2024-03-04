Glens' Rohan Azim produced a man-of-the-match performance

It did not take Glenrothes long to open up a lead. A superb push by the pack on halfway forced their opponents back and over their 10m line before they broke up and the referee awarded a penalty. Stevie Dean sent the ball soaring over the crossbar.

Glenrothes have relied on their big forwards for points for much of the season but on Saturday they made attempts to spread the play. However, too often the last pass went astray.

By half-time the Glens had been unable to extend their lead, missing two penalties. They were also reduced to 14 men just before the interval with Lee Gartshore yellow carded for his remonstration to the official, who called him back from a quickly taken tap penalty.

Winning Glenrothes squad after seeing off Aberfeldy in quarter-final

The second half opened with the Reds on attack. A bullocking run by Dean took play deep into Aberfeldy territory and then the forwards took over.

The home defence did well to thwart a number of probes until Darien Kerr flicked a pass wide left for Matt Clowes who took the ball cleanly and ran round nearer the posts before touching down. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Aberfeldy then stopped a maul near their line illegally and Kerr stepped up to slot the resulting penalty.

The same player added Glens’ second try. The forwards won a penalty from a scrum 5m inside Aberfeldy territory. They then took good lineout ball on the right and the ball was worked across the field where a ruck formed 5m from the home line.

As the ball came back, Kerr picked it and wriggled through the defence for his try, which he also converted.

As the game approached its conclusion, Aberfeldy launched a concentrated assault on the Glens line.

A good break by Davidson down the left wing relieved the pressure briefly but Aberfeldy passed the ball quickly when they recovered it and came roaring down their left.

This break was halted but Aberfeldy remained in the ascendency, snuffing out any attempts by the Glens to clear their lines.

Aberfeldy eventually moved the ball wide right and the winger went over in the corner for a consolation try and a final score of 5-18 in Glenrothes’ favour.

Coach Cosmin Popescu was pleased with most aspects of the game, highlighting the Glens defence, scrums and lineouts.

But he also recognised room for improvement in handling and overall fitness.

Considering that that is Aberfeldy’s first home loss in 19 months and the changes that have been enforced in the back line the whole squad should be satisfied with a job well done.

Man-of-the-match was Rohan Azim, who covered every blade of grass in attack and defence.

The semi-final of the Caley Bowl against Alloa is at Carleton Park this Saturday, with the final the following Saturday.