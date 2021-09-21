Hall of Fame for Kirkcaldy rugby legend Kim Littlejohn

Kim Littlejohn (centre) celebrates the final whistle as Scotland beat England in 1998.

Joining her are Dee Bradbury OBE, Vicky Galbraith, Keri Holdsworth, Kim Littlejohn and Ally Ratcliffe.

The famous five will join Scottish Rugby’s most capped player of all time, Donna Kennedy, who played in a then world-record 115 international matches and who was inducted in 2017.

Littlejohn, a hard-running centre, was one of the trail-blazers for women’s rugby in Scotland.

She won 43 caps between 1993 and 2000 out of the Edinburgh Accies club that she joined having taken up the sport at Edinburgh University.

She played in the first international, a win against Ireland at Raeburn Place in 1993, and went on to captain Scotland in 29 of her 43 caps.

She led Scotland to, thus far, their only Grand Slam in the Women’s game, fittingly scoring a try in the 8-5 victory over England at Inverleith in March 1998 which crowned that success.

She was renowned for creating opportunities for fellow players to shine and also for her uncompromising defence.

Scottish Rugby Board Chairman John Jeffrey, who also chairs the Hall of Fame induction panel, said the quintet were “inspirational”.

“The panel felt now was a really good time to pay tribute to just some of the women who have helped to shape the rich history of our game,” he said.