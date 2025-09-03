Highland fling a baptism of fire for Howe of Fife in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2
Add in a new head coach in Niall Lear getting back to grips with Scottish rugby and four of last term’s under-18 side stepping up to make their first-XV debuts and Saturday’s opening away-day looked like an even more daunting prospect.
Highland raced into a 14-0 lead at their Canal Park home ground before fly-half Ross Maitland hit back with a penalty.
Two more quick tries from the hosts put them in control as they took full advantage of Howe paying them too much respect, allowing their wingers, with plenty of pace, to capitalise.
Enjoying a period of possession, Howe, through direct running, using their forwards to retain a hold on the ball, gradually started to exert pressure on the home line, allowing vice-captain and lock David Wallace to force his way over to score, with Maitland adding the conversion.
Highland responded with a fifth converted try before the break, however.
Immediately after half-time, the home side struck again, thanks to Howe tackles not taking their men down.
Kenni Gray, brought on for left-winger Ruari Barr, started to put some zip into Howe’s running, though, and inside-centre and new captain Eden Cruickshank went on to score a noteworthy individual try converted by Maitland.
Howe looked to be getting back into the game but it was Highland on the scoreboard next with another two tries, one converted.
Refusing to accept defeat, the Fifers maintained their attacking approach, scoring again thanks to forwards and backs combining well. Outside-centre Cammy Walker made the incisive break before a clever pass to the supporting Gray to speed away and score under the posts, Maitland converting.
Howe were then given another warning that they’ll have to concentrate better at restarts as they failed to collect the kick, allowing Highland to get to the ball first and score.
When Howe managed to keep hold of the ball, they developed phases of play, putting Highland under pressure, and another slick build-up led to young replacement Logan Parsons finding himself in space to gallop over under the posts for an easy Maitland conversion, and the No 10 followed that up with a penalty kick.
In the later stages of the game, Highland scored again and were then awarded a penalty try to take the final scoreline to 69-34 in their favour.
Howe play their first home game of the new season against Peebles, another new arrival from the next division up, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Duffus Park at 3pm.