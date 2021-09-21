Home loss for Kirkcaldy

Finlay Bruce on the attack for Kirkcaldy against Stewart's Melville. (Pic: Michael Booth)

A decent crowd on a glorious sunny day witnessed a bright start to the game with early signs of scrummage dominance for Kirkcaldy.

Stew Mel were however, dangerous with ball in hand and after taking advantage of the new 50/20 rule, providing them with the line out throw in inside the Kirkcaldy 22, their loose head prop Miller scored a converted try under the posts to give the visitors an early seven point lead.

A spell of forward pressure from Kirkcaldy was rewarded by a Fin Smith penalty.

It was an even match at this point, but the first of several self inflicted wounds would prove costly when a missed penalty kick for touch allowed Stew Mel to run strongly back at Kirkcaldy and eventually score a converted try through their number 8 Aldritt.

A spell of pick and go from the forwards brought a try for the home side via Marcus Salt, converted by Smith, to bring the margin to four points.

A second Smith penalty then provided further encouragement to the home support.

Sadly, another missed touch kick was run back strongly by Stew Mel and after several phases, Aldritt scored his second try of the day under the posts which was duly converted.

Kirkcaldy needed a quick response, but a kick for goal was missed right on the half time whistle, making the score 13-21.

An early Smith penalty once again kept the home side in touch, but a contentious try scored by the visiting full back when most observers felt he was held up over the line, proved the turning point in the game.

Down 16-28, Kirkcaldy tried hard but seemed to run out of steam as the game progressed and unforced errors after good forward pressure ensured Kirkcaldy would not trouble the scoreboard again in the match.

A late try from The Stew Mel winger Murchie confirmed a comfortable five point win for the visitors, with final score being 16-35.

A home loss is always hard to take, but if Kirkcaldy can reduce the unforced errors and make more use of their dominance in the scrum, the season can be turned around.

A very young back division showed signs of uncertainty with ball in hand and just need the confidence to ask questions of their opposite numbers as their work in defence was very solid.

Two try saving tackles from full back Jordan Sneddon stood out, and Finlay Bruce showed he can beat a man when given half a chance.

The next league match is away to joint bottom club Gordonians and Kirkcaldy will be targeting an away win to reset their season.