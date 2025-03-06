​Home loss to Hillfoots deals blow to Howe Crusaders’ bid for rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 title

Howe Crusaders lock Findlay McIntosh competing for a lineout ball during their 59-29 loss at home to Hillfoots on Saturday (Photo: Innes Petrie)

​Howe Crusaders remain on top of rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 following a 59-29 loss at home to Hillfoots on Saturday but their title challenge is no longer in their own hands.

That win at Cupar’s Duffus Park lifts Hillfoots up to third place, on 43 points from a dozen fixtures, like fourth-placed Crieff and Strathearn, and both are in with an outside chance of challenging for the title if other results go in their favour.

The biggest winners on the day were second-placed Alloa, however, and they weren’t even playing as, with 48 points from 12 fixtures, the title is now theirs to lose.

Howe, on 50 points from 13 games, are still in with a shout but, following Saturday’s setback, are reliant on Alloa slipping up along the way.

Their run-in comprises back-to-back derbies versus sixth-placed Glenrothes away on Saturday, March 22, and at home on Saturday, April 5, and a visit from second-from-bottom Bannockburn to conclude their season on Saturday, April 12, all 3pm kick-offs.

​Howe’s seconds started off brightly against Hillfoots, scoring within five minutes from a rolling maul via hooker and captain Lee Croston.

Their visitors from Tillicoultry quickly hit back with an Andy Fraser penalty and tries from Aidan Kerr and then Fraser.

Crusaders replied with a score from blindside flanker Chris McNab to level things up, but Hillfoots then regained their lead through Aaron Anderson, with Fraser converting.

Howe full-back Franco Marley was next to touch down but Hillfoots responded in kind via Danny Cockroft, with Fraser converting again, for a half-time score of 27-19 in their favour, adding insult to injury for their hosts as a series of knocks forced them to change their line-up.

Hillfoots hit a purple patch after the break, touching down three tries in seven minutes through Robert Hodge, Rory McNair and Kerr, two of them converted by Fraser, with Greg Frearson and Marley replying for Howe but that was the hosts’ last contribution to the scoresheet.

Callum Williamson kicked two penalties and Ryan Butterworth scored another try, converted by Williamson, to take the final score to 59-29, leaving Howe’s title challenge on the ropes, if not out for the count.