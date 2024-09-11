​Howe Crusaders get off to winning start

Second-row Will Gillespie scoring a try for Howe Crusaders as they beat Alloa 34-13 at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe Crusaders’ first game of the New Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 rugby season was one that could quite easily have been contested a division up, had fortune favoured both sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Crusaders came up short in their efforts to hang on to their former first division status and Alloa were pipped to the post for promotion thence by Blairgowrie by two points, so both now find themselves one step down from where they’d aspired to be playing.

Those mutual misfortunes set the scene for a cracking-looking season-opener at Cupar’s Duffus Park and it didn’t disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right from the start, the home side took the game to Alloa, and they got an early reward as debutant Ruari Barr scored a try just two minutes in after some fine work up the wing.

Scrum-half Inver Petrie scoring a try as Howe Crusaders beat Alloa 34-13 at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Play was even after that until Inver Petrie got a second Howe try quarter of an hour later.

Alloa then got their act together, however, and tries via Joe Viggers and Rab McCran and an Alan Keir penalty put them 15-12 up.

Just seconds before the break, though, the home side also kicked a penalty to make the half-time score 15-13 in their favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe started the second half the same as they had the first half, with William Gillespie driving through the middle to score two minutes into it, Tyrell Wilson following suit soon afterwards and Petrie touching down a second to take the Fifers’ try tally to five, supplemented by nine points kicked by Craig MacFarlane, for a final score of 34-13.

Howe Crusaders beating Alloa 34-13 at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Crusaders are away to Bannockburn in the league this coming Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.

That’s the same time that Howe of Fife begin their new Arnold Clark National League Division 3 season at home to Allan Glen’s.