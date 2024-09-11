Howe Crusaders get off to winning start
Crusaders came up short in their efforts to hang on to their former first division status and Alloa were pipped to the post for promotion thence by Blairgowrie by two points, so both now find themselves one step down from where they’d aspired to be playing.
Those mutual misfortunes set the scene for a cracking-looking season-opener at Cupar’s Duffus Park and it didn’t disappoint.
Right from the start, the home side took the game to Alloa, and they got an early reward as debutant Ruari Barr scored a try just two minutes in after some fine work up the wing.
Play was even after that until Inver Petrie got a second Howe try quarter of an hour later.
Alloa then got their act together, however, and tries via Joe Viggers and Rab McCran and an Alan Keir penalty put them 15-12 up.
Just seconds before the break, though, the home side also kicked a penalty to make the half-time score 15-13 in their favour.
Howe started the second half the same as they had the first half, with William Gillespie driving through the middle to score two minutes into it, Tyrell Wilson following suit soon afterwards and Petrie touching down a second to take the Fifers’ try tally to five, supplemented by nine points kicked by Craig MacFarlane, for a final score of 34-13.
Crusaders are away to Bannockburn in the league this coming Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off.
That’s the same time that Howe of Fife begin their new Arnold Clark National League Division 3 season at home to Allan Glen’s.