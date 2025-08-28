​Howe Crusaders get off to winning start a league up

William Gillespie scoring a try for Howe Crusaders during their 55-11 win at home to Panmure in Cupar in Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Any fears that Howe Crusaders might find the going too tough a league up were allayed by a season-opening 55-11 victory at home to Panmure on Saturday.

The Cupar club’s second string marked their return to what’s now​ Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 after two seasons away by scoring nine tries to the one touched down by their visitors from Broughty Ferry.

It was Panmure that opened the scoring with an early penalty but their three-point lead was short-lived as a maul by the home forwards yielded a try for No 8 Cammy Parkin to tip the scoreline the other way ten minutes into the game.

That was followed on the quarter-hour mark by a ten-minute sin-binning for Crusaders lock Cammy Rose after he was adjudged to have cleared an opponent from a ruck illegally.

Scrum-half Ellis Anderson taking a kick for Howe Crusaders during their 55-11 win at home to Panmure in Cupar in Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Panmure sought to take advantage of their extra man by trying to press their hosts and were rewarded for their efforts with another converted penalty.

Howe were next on the scoresheet, with outside-centre Fraser Greig finishing off a backs move that took play from one side of the pitch to the other before he went over in the corner.

This was quickly followed by the pick of the day’s tries as left-winger Luke Connah broke through five tackles to score in the corner.

Things got a bit heated ahead of half-time as both sets of forwards took umbrage with each other, resulting in two visiting players and home captain and lock Daryl Warrender being sent off for ten minutes to contemplate the error of their ways.

Tighthead prop Euan Bisset in action for Howe Crusaders during their 55-11 win at home to Panmure in Cupar in Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Just before the end of the half, Greig added to his earlier try, outpacing everyone left on the pitch to score and give his side a lead of 22-6 going into the interval.

Right-winger Franco Marley got the second half off to good start for Crusaders with a try, but their visitors replied in kind via No 13 Fergus Duncan.

Howe kept a tight rein on the match for the rest of its 80 minutes, scoring steadily to the end, further tries coming from Greig for his hat-trick, full-back Ruari Barr, veteran Lee Croston and second-row William Gillespie.

Five of the hosts’ tries were converted by scrum-half Ellis Anderson to take the final score to 55-11 in their favour.

Howe of Fife and Kirkcaldy both begin the new Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rugby season on the road this coming Saturday.

Head coach Niall Lear’s Cupar club are in Inverness to take on Highland and opposite number Quintan Sanft’s Kirkcaldy are away to Dundee, both those fixtures kicking off at 3pm.

Howe Crusaders are also on the road this Saturday, away to Grangemouth Stags for their second Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 fixture of the new term, and that’s a 3pm kick-off too.

Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2’s second fixture card of the new season sees Kirkcaldy’s seconds hitting the road as well, to Stirling County, but Glenrothes, beaten 41-0 away to their fellow Fifers on Saturday, are at home, to Crieff and Strathearn, both kicking off at 3pm as well.

League rivals Madras, 52-14 winners at home to Strathmore’s seconds at the weekend, are off until a Fife derby away to Kirkcaldy’s second string seven days later, and Glenrothes host Stirling that same day, both at 3pm.

Also on the rugby fixture card for Saturday, September 6, are home games for Howe at Duffus Park against Peebles and Kirkcaldy at Beveridge Park versus Berwick, plus a visit from Alloa for Crusaders, all at 3pm.

Howe’s first derby of the upcoming campaign is away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, October 25, with the reverse fixture following next year on Saturday, March 21, both 3pm kick-offs.

Crusaders don’t have any this time round unless a cup draw obliges, down from four last season a division down.