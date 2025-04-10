Howe Crusaders hoping for favour from fellow Fifers Madras to keep title challenge alive

Ed Wade on the ball for Howe Crusaders against Glenrothes on Saturday, supported by Cameron Service, Cammy Parkin, Jake Douglas and Inver Petrie (Photo: Chris Reekie)

A 58-3 Fife derby thumping of Glenrothes at home on Saturday keeps Howe Crusaders two points clear at the top of rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 but second-placed Alloa’s game in hand leaves the Cupar club reliant on results elsewhere if they’re to stay there come season’s end in two weeks’ time.

Crusaders go into their last match of this campaign a week on Saturday – at home to bottom-of-the-table Bannockburn, with kick-off at Duffus Park on the 28th at 3pm, postponed by seven days due to their visitors being unable to field a team this weekend – on 60 points from 15 fixtures and they could potentially secure the title there and then, but only if they rack up a bonus-point win and Alloa, on 58 from 14, fail to take seven points or more from Strathmore’s seconds at the same time and Madras this Saturday.

Even just two losing bonus points for Clackmannanshire rivals in Fife this weekend would leave the title’s destination uncertain, though their rivals would then need a bonus-point win away to seventh-placed Strathmore on April 28, the last day of the season, turning around a 169 points-scored deficit in the process.

A win for Madras, however, would put Howe’s seconds’ title challenge back in their own hands.

Cameron Service in possession for Howe Crusaders versus Glenrothes on Saturday, supported by Cammy Parkin (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Having only just edged out Glenrothes by 32-29 in last month’s reverse fixture, Howe were expecting another close game at the weekend, but that’s not how it turned out.

The hosts quickly got into their stride with a try three minutes in scored by one of their youngsters, Graham Thomson, converted by fellow centre Craig McFarlane.

Glenrothes hit back straight away, though, with a penalty kicked by stand-off Darien Kerr.

Howe then settled into playing to their game-plan, based on securing the ball and moving it out to the wings and away from the combative Glenrothes forwards.

That, they reckoned, would maximise their chances of scoring – and so it proved as they touched down tries steadily through the first half, with No 8 Jake Douglas, Franco Marley, fly-half Derek Mitchell, McFarlane and left-winger Ed Wade all following Thomson onto the scoresheet and the No 12 rounding things off with a second of his own for a scoreline of 39-3 at the break, their only slight worry being a yellow card issued to captain Daryl Warrender just before half-time.

The second half started off the same way as the first, with a quick Crusaders score, through tighthead prop Angus Cook, and that was followed by a second for full-back Marley.

Glenrothes were making things a bit more difficult for Howe with some good periods of pressure in their search for at least a consolation try out of the game, but, alas for them, it was not to be, and it was the hosts that wrapped up the scoring for the day with right-winger Jamie Allison going over.

Lock Warrender then picked up his second yellow of the game, resulting in an automatic red card, but with both cautions having been for technical infringements, he could feel slightly hard done by to miss out on the remainder of the match.

Both Howe and Alloa go into their last games of the season looking for winning doubles, September’s reverse fixtures having yielded victories by 79-7 for the former on the road and 52-7 for the latter at home, with Alloa also having beaten Strathmore at home later that month, by 35-33.