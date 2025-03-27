Howe Crusaders keep title challenge alive with 32-29 derby win at Glenrothes

Howe Crusaders beating Glenrothes 32-29 away on Saturday (Pic: Innes Petrie)

​Howe Crusaders kept their title hopes alive with a 32-29 Fife derby win at Glenrothes on Saturday, retaining pole position and remaining two points clear of second-placed Alloa.

The Cupar club’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 rugby season has only two games to go, though, one fewer than their Clackmannanshire title rivals, leaving them reliant on a favour from Crieff and Strathearn, Madras or Strathmore’s seconds to secure promotion.

Howe’s run-in starts with a re-run of Saturday’s derby at home at Duffus Park on Saturday, April 5 – and they’ll be hoping for a winning double with another four-try bonus point thrown in for good measure – and it concludes at home to basement side Bannockburn seven days later, both at 3pm.

Crusaders claimed first blood at Carleton Park at the weekend, with scrum-half Inver Petrie going over quarter of an hour into the game and, taking advantage of a straight red card for their hosts’ Greg Mearns and a yellow for Shaun Gray, right-winger Ben Skilbeck followed suit ten minutes later, with left-winger Iain Bousie getting in on the act shortly afterwards.

Glenrothes then got their act together, though, with Gray scoring a drop goal and converted try upon his return from the sin-bin to make the half-time score 15-10.

The second half started with a yellow for home captain Lee Gartshore and Bousie belying his veteran status by scoring a second try, followed by loosehead prop Kieran Jeffrey adding another, converted by full-back Franco Marley, and a second for Skillbeck to put Howe 32-10 in front.

Glens hit back with two Kobi Meldrum tries, one from Jack Bousie and two conversions but Howe were able to hang on for their tenth win of the season and another five points.