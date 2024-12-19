Howe Crusaders knocked off top spot in rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Regional League Division 2 by loss at Alloa

Alloa scoring a try during their 27-22 win at home to Howe Crusaders on Saturday (Photo: Gordon Murray)

Howe Crusaders’ 100% start to the current Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Regional League Division 2 rugby season was brought to a halt by a 27-22 defeat away to title rivals Alloa on Saturday.

That first loss of the season for the Cupar club saw them trade places with their Clackmannanshire hosts, dropping to second from top, with 36 points from eight fixtures.

The Fifers’ title hopes remain intact, however, as they’re only two points shy of the Earlsfield Park outfit and have got a game in hand on them.

Alloa started off the game by applying sustained pressure and securing a territorial advantage, resulting in a try for No 8 Gary Taylor, converted by centre Lee Cairney.

Howe Crusaders scrum-half Inver Petrie, pictured in action in the reverse fixture in September, was among their try-scorers on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Howe struck back with a penalty kicked by centre Craig McFarlane but it was quickly cancelled out by a penalty-kick from Alloa to make the scoreline 10-3 in favour of the home side.

On the half-hour mark, a loose Alloa pass was intercepted in his own half by Howe openside flanker Cameron Scott and he went on a 70m run to score, with McFarlane slotting the conversion to bring the scores level.

A few minutes later, things got even better for the Cupar side when scrum-half Inver Petrie broke through several tackle attempts by the hosts, beat their full-back, Jamie Cruickshank, and scored under the posts, with McFarlane converting again for a half-time lead of 17-10.

The second half started as well for the visitors as the first one had ended, with a period of sustained pressure seeing the ball worked out wide left for winger David Stewart to score in the corner.

The home team then turned a corner and started to take the game to Howe’s defence, keeping their visitors pinned in their own half for much of the last 20 minutes, and they were rewarded for their efforts with a try by loosehead prop Blaine Gilchrist, again converted by Cairney, and that was followed by another converted try scored by hooker Dale Foster.

Alloa were in the lead now for the first time since early in the opening half, with the score at 24-22, and despite the Howe reserves’ best efforts, they could not come up with the try or penalty required to keep up their winning beginning to the season, though they did pick up the scant consolation of a losing bonus point.

One further score followed, however – a penalty seconds before the full-time whistle kicked by Cairney to sign off at 27-22 for the hosts, making amends for their 34-13 defeat in the reverse fixture at Duffus Park in September.

Crusaders’ man of the match was lock Findlay McIntosh for putting in a good shift against some older and more experienced opposition.

The season is now on hold until Saturday, January 11, with that return to action seeing Howe at home to basement side Bannockburn, Alloa away to further Fifers in the form of Madras and Glenrothes on the road at Strathmore, all 2pm kick-offs.

Glenrothes go into 2025 sitting third in the table, on 26 points from eight fixtures, with Madras sixth, on 16 from seven.