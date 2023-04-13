Howe Crusaders looking forward to challenge of new division

Howe Crusaders celebrating their Tennent's Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 3 title win (Pic: Chris Reekie)

The reverse fixture in September at the start of the season had seen a close game edged 31-30 by Howe and another tight affair was anticipated, but it didn’t turn out that way, the hosts running out as 56-7 winners after being 22-7 up at half-time.

After the final whistle, the Fifers, now set to move up a division to join the likes of Glenrothes, were presented with their league trophy after concluding their campaign with 61 points from 13 fixtures, all victories except for a 20-14 post-split play-off defeat at Aberfeldy at the start of the month.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Friday’s game capped what has been a highly successful season for Howe Crusaders and the coaching team would like to thank the players for that.

“The group of players involved have put in a massive effort over the whole season. They have trained regularly, so their fitness has seen them through some tough games. They have turned up in numbers too, so very rarely have they not had the full complement of players available both home and away.