Howe Crusaders now within one win of securing rugby’s Tennent’s Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 3 title

Howe Crusaders beating Crieff and Strathearn 68-0 at home on Saturday (Pic: Innes Petrie)

Howe played some fast and furious rugby from the start, quickly establishing a 15-point lead with three tries, but they then had to weather what was to be Crieff’s best spell of the game as they kept their hosts defending for 15 minutes on the home try-line.

Their defence stood firm, though, and Howe managed to score another three tries late in the first half to make the half-time score 30-0.

In the second half, the Crusaders had far more control of the game than they’d had in the first 40 minutes, keeping the visitors in their own half of the pitch apart from the odd breakaway for most of it.

Steady scoring led to another six tries in the second half for the home side to make the final score 68-0.

That was the first of four games Howe have left to try to close out their season on a high.

Their victory at the weekend means a home win tonight against Grangemouth Stags at Duffus Park, with kick-off at 7.30pm, would see the Crusaders win the league title.

At time of going to press, whether that game will go ahead was very much in doubt due to the weather forecast, however, so fans are advised to keep tabs on the club’s Facebook page for updates.

Team: D Thomas, L Croston, E Dingle, I Stevenson, F Cumming, E Hayden, L Connah, S Webster, I Petrie,