Howe Crusaders rack up ninth win on spin at Rosyth

Howe Crusaders at Rosyth on Saturday (Pic: Innes Petrie)

That game, wrapping up the first part of the season, was their ninth win on the spin, earning them the maximum points haul possible of 45, scoring 441 points to 109 against.

The league now splits into two sections of five teams for its remaining four fixtures, the Cupar club’s next match being at home to Crieff and Strathearn on Saturday, March 4, with kick-off at 3pm.

The pitch at Rosyth was very heavy going, with a lot of water lying on it, but despite those conditions, Howe started off very brightly and quickly scored two early tries, steadily adding to the score to go in at half-time leading 29-3.

Howe’s second-half concentration were even better than before the interval and they again scored steadily throughout the rest of the game, also dominating possession and territory.

Multiple substitutions were also made to give all the squad game-time.

Plus points from the day were the improvement in concentration levels from the whole team for long periods of time and a very successful defence when required.

While it is a fantastic achievement remaining unbeaten, it does mean that for the remaining fixtures there will be an extra incentive for opponents to try to upset the apple-cart, so there’ll be some tough games to come before season’s end.

The good news is that after an extended run of away games, the Crusaders will be getting at least three home fixtures.