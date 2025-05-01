Howe ​Crusaders rack up title-winning double for first time in club’s history

Howe Crusaders celebrating winning this year’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 title after beating Bannockburn 108-0 at home on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe Crusaders’ challenge for rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 title went all the way to the wire but it was a case of better late than never as they confirmed their promotion on the last day of the season.

​The Fifers concluded their campaign by handing out a 108-0 hiding to bottom-of-the-table Bannockburn at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park, but, as things turned out, they could have lost by twice that margin and still ended up as champions.

Second-placed Alloa were still in with a chance of snatching the title at kick-off had they gone on to pick up more points than Howe, but their 49-40 defeat away to Strathmore’s seconds at the same time as the Duffus Park scoreboard was going into treble-figures rendered the table-toppers’ bonus-point victory irrelevant.

Crusaders ended the 16-fixture season on 65 points, with Alloa on 60, third-placed Madras on 56 and the division’s other Fifers, Glenrothes, sixth out of nine on 42.

Jamie Allison scoring a try for Howe Crusaders during their 108-0 win at home in Cupar on Saturday to Bannockburn (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Bannockburn, though six points adrift at the foot of the table with 11 to show for their campaign, won’t be relegated due to a forthcoming league reorganisation.

Howe started as they meant to go on at the weekend, with Franco Marley opening the scoring.

There then followed a steady stream of tries from Derek Mitchell, Jamie Allison, Inver Petrie at the double, Ed Wade, Jake Douglas, Cammy Scott, Cameron Parkin and Marley again.

The second half proceeded to follow the same pattern as the first, with its first try again coming from Marley, followed by further scores from Petrie, Parkin, Logan Finlay with a hat-trick, Douglas and, wrapping up proceedings, 18-year-old Rohan Jones on his senior debut.

Cameron Parkin on the ball for Howe Crusaders during their 108-0 win at home in Cupar on Saturday to Bannockburn (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Marley added five conversions and Mitchell four.

All three of Howe’s hat-trick-scorers – Marley, Finlay and Petrie – are 20 or under, boding well for their team’s prospects a division up.

Crusaders’ title win completed an unprecedented winning double for the club following their first XV securing the Arnold Clark National League Division 3 title in March.

This coming Saturday sees attention turns to the short-sided game as Duffus Park hosts this year’s sevens tournament.