Howe Crusaders’ title bid back on track thanks to favour from fellow Fifers and Fijians

Howe Crusaders beating Madras 100-0 at home at Duffus Park in Cupar back in September (Photo: Chris Reekie)

An alliance of fellow Fifers and forces Fijians stationed in the kingdom came to the rescue of Howe Crusaders’ hitherto-floundering Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 title challenge on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 59-29 defeat for the Cupar club’s seconds at home to Hillfoots at Duffus Park at the start of the month took their title bid out of their own hands, putting second-placed Alloa in the driving seat.

A 40-31 beating for their Clackmannanshire title rivals away to Madras in St Andrews at the weekend sees Howe back in control of their own fate ahead of this Saturday’s final fixture card of the current rugby season, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe’s last hurrah is at home to bottom-of-the-table Bannockburn, with kick-off at 3pm, and Alloa are away to seventh-placed Strathmore seconds at the same time.

Crusaders go into that season finale in pole position, on 60 points from 15 fixtures, with Alloa one point behind them after the same number of games played and a points-scored difference 178 inferior.

That means the Fifers only have to end up one point worse off than Alloa come Saturday tea-time to secure the title and a win of any description would clinch it so long as their rivals don’t manage to rack up an implausible winning margin of 179 or more in Forfar.

September’s reverse fixtures yielded wins by 79-7 for Crusaders on the other side of the River Forth and 35-33 for Alloa hosting the Angus outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game was the last of the season for Madras and it leaves them third in the table, on 56 points from 16 fixtures, and that will be their finishing position unless fourth-placed Hillfoots are able to pull off a bonus-point win at home to fifth-placed Crieff and Strathearn this Saturday, that also being a 3pm kick-off.

Their win at the weekend was their sixth on the bounce, continuing a turnaround in fortunes, assisted by Fijian reinforcements from the nearby Leuchars British Army base, that saw them lose only one further game since beginning the season with four straight defeats, including one by 100-0 away to Howe at the end of September.

The division’s other Fifers, Glenrothes, have also downed tools for this season, having wound up sixth, on 42 points from 16 fixtures, after beating Crieff 21-12 at home at the weekend.