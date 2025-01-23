​Howe Crusaders up for cup as Fife derby day v Madras nears

Howe Crusaders captain Daryl Warrender, with Kieran Jeffrey, left, and Inver Petrie in support, during his side’s 29-25 defeat at Crieff and Strathearn on Saturday (Pic: Inver Petrie)

Pole position in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 remains within reach for Howe Crusaders despite being hit by their second loss of the current rugby season on Saturday.

That 29-25 loss for second-placed Crusaders away to Crieff and Strathearn was accompanied by an 87-12 win for table-toppers Alloa at home to Aberfeldy, widening the gap between the two title challengers to five points, though the Fifers have a game in hand, having played nine to their Clackmannanshire rivals’ ten, and a points-scored difference 129 better.

Howe’s reserves went into that away-day on the back of an 87-12 victory in the reverse fixture at Cupar’s Duffus Park in September but any hopes of pulling off a re-run of that rout were dispelled as they fell behind on the six-minute mark.

The visitors hit back with a quickfire double via captain and No 8 Daryl Warrender and veteran left-winger Iain Bousie to make the scoreline 10-7 in their favour, however, maintaining that three-point lead to half-time, at 15-12, after further tries from their hosts and visiting scrum-half Inver Petrie.

Three further tries for Crieff followed in the second half, putting them 29-20 up at one point, with Howe only managing two in reply, touched down by Cameron Scott at outside-centre and Petrie.

Petrie went close to getting a third try and securing five points at the death but was stopped just short of the score-line, forcing his side to settle for consolation losing and try bonus points instead.

This Saturdays sees the Crusaders away to Madras, 50-21 winners at Bannockburn at the weekend, with the Kincaple Cup as well as league points at stake. Kick-off in St Andrews is at 2pm.