Howe Crusaders up for cup as Fife derby day v Madras nears
That 29-25 loss for second-placed Crusaders away to Crieff and Strathearn was accompanied by an 87-12 win for table-toppers Alloa at home to Aberfeldy, widening the gap between the two title challengers to five points, though the Fifers have a game in hand, having played nine to their Clackmannanshire rivals’ ten, and a points-scored difference 129 better.
Howe’s reserves went into that away-day on the back of an 87-12 victory in the reverse fixture at Cupar’s Duffus Park in September but any hopes of pulling off a re-run of that rout were dispelled as they fell behind on the six-minute mark.
The visitors hit back with a quickfire double via captain and No 8 Daryl Warrender and veteran left-winger Iain Bousie to make the scoreline 10-7 in their favour, however, maintaining that three-point lead to half-time, at 15-12, after further tries from their hosts and visiting scrum-half Inver Petrie.
Three further tries for Crieff followed in the second half, putting them 29-20 up at one point, with Howe only managing two in reply, touched down by Cameron Scott at outside-centre and Petrie.
Petrie went close to getting a third try and securing five points at the death but was stopped just short of the score-line, forcing his side to settle for consolation losing and try bonus points instead.
This Saturdays sees the Crusaders away to Madras, 50-21 winners at Bannockburn at the weekend, with the Kincaple Cup as well as league points at stake. Kick-off in St Andrews is at 2pm.