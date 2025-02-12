​​Howe go to top of rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 after win v Dumfries Saints

Second-row Will Hodgkins stretching to score Howe of Fife’s first try against Dumfries Saints on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife claimed top spot in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3 with a 22-5 win at home to Dumfries Saints on Saturday – but hanging onto pole position looks likely to be easier said than done as their two closest challengers both have a couple of games in hand on them.

The Cupar club are now on 48 points from 13 fixtures, with five left to play, only four points in front of second-placed Allan Glen’s and six better off than third-placed Hillhead Jordanhill and their Glaswegian rivals have both got seven games to go.

Howe had lost the reverse fixture in Dumfries in October by 36-34 right at the death so they were out to make amends at Duffus Park and that they did, despite being without captain Fraser Allan due to a neck injury.

Kenni Gray was brought into head coach Stewart Lathangie's starting XV at outside-centre and there was a welcome return for scrum-half Andy Harley and on the bench, back after nearly a year out injured, was Brad O’Hanlon.

Ruari Barr scoring Howe of Fife’s bonus-point fourth try against Dumfries Saints on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

No sooner had the match started than Howe were forced to replace No 8 Alasdair Mackie, prompting a prompt return to action for O’Hanlon.

The hosts started aggressively, carrying the ball well, with their forwards instrumental in their first score.

Lock Will Hodgkins drove through a sea of defenders before stretching out to score, with the conversion being knocked over by fly-half Kain Duguid.

Howe continued to apply plenty of pressure but were thwarted by a lack of composure close to the opposition line and greasy conditions.

Howe of Fife in possession during their 22-5 win against Dumfries Saints at home at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

A brief stoppage was necessary as Duguid required treatment for a bad-looking injury and was led off the field shortly afterwards. Harley took over at stand-off, with Finlay Foulkes moving from full-back to No 9, Ruari Barr from right wing to No 15 and the versatile Jake Douglas taking over at No 14 in opposition to his brother Robert, playing in the centre for Dumfries.

That reshuffle didn’t blunt Howe’s attacking threat and they continued to create scoring opportunities, though a lack of clinical execution aligned with poor ball retention did not help.

A second score from the free-running Barr was the only further reward for Howe before half-time.

Dumfries showed considerably more urgency after the break, scoring an unconverted try.

The second period was fractured, with both sides making unforced errors.

Howe were creating space but then failing to move the ball to support players, and the ref held up proceedings on numerous occasions to give his interpretation rather than let the game flow.

Ultimately, Howe had enough in the tank to score two more unconverted tries via inside-centre Eden Cruickshank, captain on the day, with a powerful, determined run to the line and Foulkes, from the base of the scrum, running diagonally across the visitors’ defence, with that fourth try yielding a much-needed bonus point.

This coming Saturday Howe travel north to take on fourth-placed Aberdeen Grammar in the second leg of the Jim Rae Trophy, holding a five-point lead following a 44-39 victory in October’s reverse fixture. Kick-off at the city’s Rubislaw playing fields is at 2pm.