Howe lose out by single point at Orkney in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 3

Will Howley on the ball prior to scoring Howe of Fife's first try during their 23-22 defeat at Orkney on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Their intensity and continuity of phase play resulted in a rare try for Will Howley. Iain Aitken’s conversion effort fell short of the posts, however.

Howe kept the pressure on Orkney and should have been awarded a second try as Fraser Allan burst between two defenders. The referee appeared to be unsighted and failed to award the score, though.

Not long after, Orkney transgressed at a breakdown and Aitken knocked over the resulting penalty to give Howe another three points.

Howe of Fife on the ball against Orkney at the weekend (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Up to that point, Howe had dominated proceedings, but some overenthusiastic passing as Howe attacked and a few needless penalties gave Orkney some momentum, allowing them control of the ball.

Their forwards became a constant danger and they scored to reduce Howe’s lead to three points, then from a knock-on by Howe, Orkney kicked the loose ball downfield to regather and score just when it looked like the Fifers were getting on top. The conversion fell short of the posts.

More discomfort for the Cupar club was to follow before the break. Howe, having been awarded a penalty, had that decision reversed due to players retaliating and Orkney kicked the ball between the post to lead 13-8 at half-time.

Immediately from the restart, Howe were on the attack. Their forwards were driving the ball upfield, Dave Thomas always at the front leading the charge.

Howe of Fife making a pass against Orkney (Pic: Chris Reekie)

In a good field position on the Orkney 22m line, Aitken sidestepped the defence to run in a great individual score, and he added a conversion too. Howe were back in front, and more was to follow.

Aitken nudged a penalty kick into Orkney territory. From the lineout catch, Howe’s forwards set up a driving maul. It was brought down illegally by Orkney and the referee awarded a penalty try.

Howe had now moved ahead by nine points, but Orkney had no intention of giving up. Their ball-carrying and retention created opportunities, forcing Howe to put in a huge amount of defensive work on a heavy pitch.

That cumulative onslaught resulted in two consecutive Orkney tries, neither converted, and it was now a one-point game.

Howe strived to get the win but, as in the first half, they were let down by poor handling and penalty decisions going against them. The clock was now their enemy.

Howe were awarded a penalty and took a quick tap instead of an attempt at goal. Orkney defended well, repelling every attempt to get the winning score, and the referee blew the final whistle after a spilled ball during a Howe attack.