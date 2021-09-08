Howe of Fife 32-48 Hillhead Jordan

The Duffus side started off in a brisk fashion, yet they could not retain possession.

From an easy rip and turnover, the visitors after only two minutes were on the score sheet and a 0-5 lead.

Howe came roaring back, following repeated penalties by Hills.

Howe fullback Gregor Smith breaks through for a score. Pic by Chris Reekie

Howe took the direct route with a bludgeoning try by Fraser Allan, Gregor Smith unlucky with the kick, cannoning off the upright.

On 23 minutes the Hills number 10, chipped ahead, caught his own kick, before passing inside to a support runner for a score and conversion.

In the 40th minute Howe were penalised for offside to give the visitors a 5-15 half time lead.

Almost a carbon copy of the first half gave Hills a try two minutes after the restart. Consecutive pick and drives through the forwards ended with a third score for the visitors.

Howe had a quick repost from a determined strong run from Gregor Smith who scored close to the post and converted his own try. Having defended well Howe lost a lineout in their own 22 area. Hills were clinical once more notching up their bonus point.

Howe replacement Ian Stevenson finished off a fine sequence of ball retention with the try unconverted before the visitors once again replied.

Another score came for the visitors close to posts for an easy conversion, giving Howe a mountain to climb with a 24-point differential to catch up.

After a Hills turnover, Howe scored through returning Terry Turpie. Again, too far out for Smith to convert.

When the referee adjudged a double movement by a Howe player, the visitors reacted very quickly with a quick tap and go for another converted score.

Despite time running out for Howe they persisted bravely. The visitors knocked on and the referee let Howe play advantage for Allan to score his second.