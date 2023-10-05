Dumfries missed a penalty 10 minutes into the match and this seemed to galvanise Howe, with captain Fraser Allan going over in the corner for a 20th-minute try and Kain Duguid getting the extras.But the visitors hit back straight away and scored in the corner for 7-5.On 29 minutes, a strong run from Euan Bisset preceded him off loading to Will Howley, who went over to score although the conversion was missed.Good hands by Brad O'Hanlon then put Ned Wright under the posts, with Duguid’s conversion good for 19-5.O'Hanlon scored in the corner on 35 mins for 24-5, before Howe’s lead was extended to 26 points when Andy Harley went over following great pressure off a line out and Duguid converted.Jack Todd then wet over after five phases of play through the hands to make it 36-5 at half-time.Just five minutes nto the second half, Cammy Walker scored a try and Duguid added the extras for 43-5.Saints then scored a converted try before Howe extended their advantage to 50-12 when Duncan McIntyre touched down after a Greig Fearson pass and Duguid chipped over for the extras.