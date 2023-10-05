Howe of Fife 67-12 Dumfries Saints: Emphatic home victory for Howe
Dumfries missed a penalty 10 minutes into the match and this seemed to galvanise Howe, with captain Fraser Allan going over in the corner for a 20th-minute try and Kain Duguid getting the extras.But the visitors hit back straight away and scored in the corner for 7-5.On 29 minutes, a strong run from Euan Bisset preceded him off loading to Will Howley, who went over to score although the conversion was missed.Good hands by Brad O'Hanlon then put Ned Wright under the posts, with Duguid’s conversion good for 19-5.O'Hanlon scored in the corner on 35 mins for 24-5, before Howe’s lead was extended to 26 points when Andy Harley went over following great pressure off a line out and Duguid converted.Jack Todd then wet over after five phases of play through the hands to make it 36-5 at half-time.Just five minutes nto the second half, Cammy Walker scored a try and Duguid added the extras for 43-5.Saints then scored a converted try before Howe extended their advantage to 50-12 when Duncan McIntyre touched down after a Greig Fearson pass and Duguid chipped over for the extras.
This lead was further extended when Todd set up Duguid to go over – conversion missed – before Howe went 60-12 ahead through Fraser Allan’s try.The final scoring came when Ned Wright passed inside to Greig Frearson who went over before Duguid converted.Howe’s home support was boosted as the club hosted Howe Ladies Day, raising £1000 for Breast Cancer UK.Meanwhile, on pitch two at Duffus, Howe Crusaders won 36-12 against Kinross 1XV.And on Sunday Howe Harliquins had a great 36-19 win on the road at Kelso.