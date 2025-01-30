Howe of Fife best West of Scotland with comeback fit for king

Howe of Fife halting an advance by West of Scotland’s Adam Dunford on their way to a 45-42 win in Milngavie on Saturday (Photo: John Cameron)

Howe of Fife staged a sporting version of late US rock star Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special to leave hosts West of Scotland all shook up on Saturday.

The Milngavie men, playing on a 4G pitch at Burnbrae as their main one had been left out of order by Storm Eowyn the day before, were 14 points ahead of their visitors with quarter of an hour left to go and looked to be on their way to a bonus-point victory but any such hopes were scuppered by a turnaround in fortunes fit for a king, yielding a 45-42 win for the Fifers.

That wasn’t the first time the lead had changed hands in East Dunbartonshire either as there’d been no shortage of toing and froing over the course of the preceding 80 minutes en route to a win leaving the Cupar club four points clear at the top of rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 3, on 43 points from a dozen fixtures.

It was the hosts that got off to the better start, a Ben Taylor penalty being followed in short order by a Callum McCormack try converted by Taylor.

Pete Rhodes scoring a try for West of Scotland against Howe of Fife in Milngavie on Saturday (Photo: John Cameron)

Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s visitors got themselves back within reach before West could extend their lead, though, via No 8 Will Howley forcing his way over the line from a tap penalty, with debutant fly-half Ross Maitland converting.

West then went on to go 15 points ahead prior to falling six points behind in the space of quarter of an hour, with four sin-binnings being handed out in that time.

Pete Rhodes was next to touch down for West, from a ruck on the Howe line, with Taylor again adding the extras, and that was followed by an unconverted try from Darren Allan to take the scoreline to 22-7.

Indiscipline on the part of the hosts then gave Howe a way back into the game, starting with a yellow card for hooker Gus Cameron for a high tackle and another for loosehead prop Rhodes for collapsing a maul on his side’s line, also gifting Howe a penalty try.

West of Scotland on the attack during their 45-42 loss at home to Howe of Fife on Saturday (Photo: John Cameron)

Two more yellow cards followed, one either way, as a dispute between Howe left-winger Luke Connah and West’s Adam Young resulted in both going off for ten minutes.

That gave Howe a two-man advantage as the 14 players they had left on the pitch went up against a dozen for their hosts and they took full advantage, with first right-winger Cammy Walker going over, then scrum-half Finlay Foulkes, both tries being converted by Maitland to put Howe in front by 28-22.

Cameron, back on the pitch after his time out was up, then got West back to within a point of Howe at 28-27 by finishing off a catch-and-drive from a lineout just ahead of half-time.

The hosts made the better start to the second half, as they had with the first, going four points ahead three minutes after the restart via an unconverted Callum MacGugan try, followed by a Taylor penalty and Nicky O’Brien touching down, with Taylor adding the extras, to go 42-28 ahead and seemingly on their way to securing all five points.

Howe had other ideas, however, getting themselves back on level terms at 42-all with two tries in the space of five minutes touched down by outside-centre Eden Cruickshank from a five-metre scrum and Walker from a lineout, both converted by Maitland prior to kicking the long-range penalty five minutes from the final whistle that proved to be the match-winner.