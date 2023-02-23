Howe of Fife find cutting edge to best West of Scotland

Ross Aitken on the attack for Howe of Fife during their 43-12 home win against West of Scotland on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

The Glasgow side had only lost two games this season and were second in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 3 at kick-off, so Howe, having lost the reverse fixture in October 17-12, knew they were in for a far sterner test than Greenock Wanderers posed two weeks ago while losing 109-3 on the same pitch.

Howe fielded their best starting XV of the season, with a strong bench. Iain Aitken moved to full-back, with brother Ross taking up the stand-off berth.

Against Orkney a few weeks ago, the Cupar club made a strong start but could not find their cutting edge. Their start against West had the same intensity and desire but this time with rapier incision.

Within 15 minutes, they led 19-0. Two minutes into the game, Cameron Patrick scored and Iain Aitken converted.

The second score came from a sweeping move by Finlay Foulkes on the wing. The youngster side-stepped a couple of defenders to dive over in the corner and then added another well-worked try. Aitken converted the first but not the second.

West then came more into the game, driving over for an unconverted score.

Howe responded with a bonus-point try from prop Kaylan Dewar, Aitken converting.

For ten minutes either side of the half-time, Howe’s intensity and accuracy dropped off and West scored a converted try on 30 minutes.

From the restart, West’s energy was far greater, their forwards hammering away at a resolute Howe defence but getting no reward for their efforts.

A large and vociferous crowd roared on Howe as they responded with three tries.

First, replacement Jake Douglas touched down, then Greg Frearson, a threat all day with his power and elusive running, dived over for Howe’s sixth try, but it was left to captain Fraser Allan, leading by example both in attack and defence, to round off a memorable victory for coach Stewart Lathangie’s side, with Aitken converting.