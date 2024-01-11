Howe of Fife get 2024 off to winning start in Glasgow

Howe of Fife got 2024 off to a winning start away to Glasgow’s Allan Glen’s on Saturday, scoring three converted tries for a 21-13 victory.

Ben Mitchell scoring Howe of Fife's first try during their 21-13 win at Allan Glen's on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

That Scottish National League Division 3 fixture, rescheduled from the start of last month due to the hosts’ pitch at the Bearyards in Bishopbriggs being frozen, saw the Cupar club fall behind to two penalties early on.

It didn’t stay that way for long, though, as winger Ben Mitchell scored the first try of the game out wide, with Dom Martin adding the extras with the help of the crossbar to edge the visitors ahead.

It remained 7-6 to Howe until after half-time but a converted try put their hosts back in front by 13-7.

Howe of Fife scrum-half Ben Curtis on the attack during Saturday's 21-13 win at Allan Glen's (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Howe’s dominant scrummaging was causing Glen’s all sorts of problems, however, and they regained the lead via a try and conversion from Martin to take the scoreline to 14-13.

Glen’s created several chances, but Howe’s defence stood strong, securing crucial defensive turnovers to relieve the pressure piled on them and prevent the Glaswegians from getting their noses back in front.

The Fifers were next to score, their captain Fraser Allan driving over to touch down the last try of the game, again converted by Martin.

That result saw Howe make amends for their 38-34 defeat in the reverse fixture in Cupar in mid-September.

Howe of Fife in possession during their 21-13 victory at Allan Glen's on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

Next up for Howe is a home game at Duffus Park this Saturday against Boroughmuir, with kick-off, and the hosts will be looking to notch up a winning double against the Edinburgh outfit, having beaten them 41-36 in the reverse fixture in mid-October.

Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side go into that game sitting fourth in the table, with 47 points from 14 fixtures, two places and 12 points better off than their visitors, though they’ve played a game more than them.