Howe of Fife get 2024 off to winning start in Glasgow
That Scottish National League Division 3 fixture, rescheduled from the start of last month due to the hosts’ pitch at the Bearyards in Bishopbriggs being frozen, saw the Cupar club fall behind to two penalties early on.
It didn’t stay that way for long, though, as winger Ben Mitchell scored the first try of the game out wide, with Dom Martin adding the extras with the help of the crossbar to edge the visitors ahead.
It remained 7-6 to Howe until after half-time but a converted try put their hosts back in front by 13-7.
Howe’s dominant scrummaging was causing Glen’s all sorts of problems, however, and they regained the lead via a try and conversion from Martin to take the scoreline to 14-13.
Glen’s created several chances, but Howe’s defence stood strong, securing crucial defensive turnovers to relieve the pressure piled on them and prevent the Glaswegians from getting their noses back in front.
The Fifers were next to score, their captain Fraser Allan driving over to touch down the last try of the game, again converted by Martin.
That result saw Howe make amends for their 38-34 defeat in the reverse fixture in Cupar in mid-September.
Next up for Howe is a home game at Duffus Park this Saturday against Boroughmuir, with kick-off, and the hosts will be looking to notch up a winning double against the Edinburgh outfit, having beaten them 41-36 in the reverse fixture in mid-October.
Head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side go into that game sitting fourth in the table, with 47 points from 14 fixtures, two places and 12 points better off than their visitors, though they’ve played a game more than them.
The Fifers have only got three games of this campaign to go after this weekend and they’re away to Glasgow’s Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday, January 20; back in Glasgow on Saturday, January 27, to take on Hillhead Jordanhill; and, wrapping up proceedings for this season, at home to West of Scotland on Saturday, February 17. All three of those games are 3pm kick-offs.